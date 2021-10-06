2nd Circ. Revives Bladder Cancer Suit Against DuPont

By Mike Curley (October 6, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday gave a Goodyear worker another shot at allegations that chemicals manufactured by a predecessor of E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Co. gave him bladder cancer, finding that the district court was wrong in excluding his expert witness. The three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment that had ended James H. Sarkees' claims against DuPont and First Chemical Corp., saying that, under federal rules, testimony from his expert witness, Dr. L. Christine Oliver, is allowable and defeats summary judgment. According to the suit, Sarkees worked for Goodyear for seven months when he was 19 years old. During that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS