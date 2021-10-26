Biden Names Winston & Strawn's Vidal For USPTO Director

By Dani Kass (October 26, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Kathi Vidal, the head of Winston & Strawn LLP's Silicon Valley office, to serve as the next director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Vidal is a patent litigator with expertise in artificial intelligence, and her recent clients include Airbnb, The Chamberlain Group and SAP America. She spent two decades at Fish & Richardson PC before joining Winston & Strawn in 2017. Her practice spans across district courts, the Federal Circuit, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the U.S. International Trade Commission. Her work has notably placed her in at least two high-profile patent eligibility...

