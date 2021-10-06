Fla. Court Backs Insurer Payment Reduction For Chiropractor

By Carolina Bolado (October 6, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that Progressive American Insurance Co. can use Medicare's Multiple Procedure Payment Reduction methodology to reimburse a chiropractor because Florida's personal injury protection statute authorizes its use to limit reimbursements for chiropractic services. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal said a provision within the state's PIP statute allows insurers to use the methodology — through which Medicare will not pay for multiple procedures performed during a single doctor's visit but will reimburse for just the highest-value procedure — even though Medicare would not reimburse chiropractors for those services. The PIP law provides that an insurer applying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS