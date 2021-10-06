Ariz. Restaurant's Own Revenue Reports Sink H2-B Request

By Dave Simpson (October 6, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals judge upheld a decision to deny a Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant's H2-B request Tuesday, saying the company's revenue reports contradicted its assertion that the jobs were temporary, as the visa program requires. Phoenix-based El Tataki Sushi and Mexican Grill LLC said it only needed the workers from October through June since business dips in the summer, when many of the city's residents take vacations to escape the high temperatures. But board Administrative Law Judge Stewart F. Alford upheld the certifying officer's decision based on the company's revenue reports, which showed business actually picked up during...

