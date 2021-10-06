Butterball Facing Class Suit For Not Hiring Medical Pot Patient

By Katryna Perera (October 6, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Butterball LLC, the poultry company known for its "Turkey Talk Line," was hit with a proposed class action in Arkansas federal court on Tuesday from an individual who claims he was denied employment from one of the company's facilities due to his status as a medical marijuana patient. Plaintiff Douglas Mohr alleges he was denied employment in a position not designated in writing by the company as "safety-sensitive," therefore violating Amendment 98 of the Arkansas constitution. According to the complaint, Amendment 98 states that an employer cannot discriminate against a job applicant based upon the applicant's status as a "qualifying" medical...

