Ute Tribe And Ex-Manager Dispute Tribal Court Jurisdiction

By Victoria McKenzie (October 8, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe asked the Tenth Circuit to strike the latest request by a former employee in his sprawling nine-year search for a jurisdiction that will hear his breach of contract claims, saying he "completely mischaracterizes" legal proceedings in tribal court. In a response filed Oct. 6, the tribe objected to an attempt by Lynn Becker — a former manager of the tribe's energy and minerals department — to supplement the record with a memo filed by the Ute in tribal court. The memo cites an Ute law holding that tribal courts have no jurisdiction over claims against the tribe...

