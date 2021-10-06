Albright Holds Off On Roofing Patent Case For PTAB Review

By Tiffany Hu (October 6, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright is pausing a patent case over roofing systems, saying there is a "good chance" the patent at issue will be struck down at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board before the case goes to trial. In an order issued Tuesday, Judge Albright granted IKO Industries Ltd.'s request to stay a patent lawsuit against it brought by Kirsch Research and Development LLC due to the PTAB's inter partes review of the same patent, which was separately challenged by Owens Corning. Although the present case is in an "advanced stage," the PTAB will issue its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS