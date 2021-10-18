Ga. Justice Breaks New Ground With Judicial Maternity Leave

By Rosie Manins (October 18, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- When a Georgia Supreme Court justice became the first active judge on the court to give birth, she broke new ground by taking judicial maternity leave and helped lead the way for prospective and working mothers who want to climb the legal ladder with families in tow. Two years after becoming the fourth woman ever to reach the Peach State's highest bench, Justice Sarah H. Warren had her third child, a girl, in late 2020. When she told her fellow justices and court staff, they were thrilled, which made the conversation and planning for her leave much easier, she told Law360....

