Appeals Board Says Delay Can't Block Army's $12.7M Claim

By Daniel Wilson (October 7, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has rejected a BAE Systems unit's attempt to bar the Army's $12.7 million in defective pricing claims by alleging unreasonable delay, saying such delay claims are no longer a valid defense. Recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings mean that laches, a bar on claims brought after an unreasonable, inexcusable delay, was no longer a viable defense for BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP against the government's Contract Disputes Act, or CDA, claims, the board ruled in a Sept. 23 decision released Wednesday. "Allowing appellant to maintain a defense of laches here would be an inappropriate usurpation...

