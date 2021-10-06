Activist Investor Contests Board's Director Removal Rule

By Jeff Montgomery (October 6, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Shiva Stein took aim late Wednesday at a Delaware-chartered, global manufacturer's board authority to remove directors, asserting in a Chancery Court challenge that the state's general corporation law largely reserves removal rights for stockholders. The suit targeted Watts Water Technologies Inc., a Massachusetts-based, 147-year-old global manufacturer and distributor of plumbing, heating and water quality products that reported more than $1.5 billion in revenues last year. Stein, a plaintiff in more than 20 Chancery Court cases in recent years that have focused on issues ranging from director pay to proxy disclosures, said in the latest filing that Watts has maintained...

