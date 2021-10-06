Sussmann Seeks Clarity On 'Vague,' 'Confusing' Indictment

By Dave Simpson (October 6, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Former Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann asked a D.C. federal court on Wednesday to require the U.S. Department of Justice to provide more specificity to the "vague" and "confusing" indictment that accuses the cybersecurity expert of lying to the FBI in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. In a motion for a bill of particulars, Sussmann argued that last month's indictment from special counsel John Durham fails to quote his allegedly false statement or explain how it is material, is unclear as to what crime he is being charged with, and withholds the identities of individuals he is accused...

