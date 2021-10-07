Feds Say La.'s Bid To Move Lease Suit Already Rejected Once

By Morgan Conley (October 7, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told a Washington, D.C., federal court that it shouldn't entertain Louisiana's efforts to send south a suit over an upcoming sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Department of the Interior, alongside four conservation groups, fought the Pelican State's transfer request Wednesday, arguing the Western District of Louisiana has already said transfer isn't warranted. The government says the Louisiana court has recognized the D.C. court action filed by the conservation groups is distinct from an ongoing suit over oil and gas leasing in Louisiana court that was launched by over a...

