Wachtell, Cooley Guide Dotdash's $2.7B Buy Of Meredith

By Hailey Konnath (October 6, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Meredith Corp., the publisher behind popular publications People magazine, Better Homes & Gardens and InStyle, has been acquired by IAC's Dotdash in a $2.7 billion deal steered by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Cooley LLP, the companies announced Wednesday. The agreement will see Dotdash merge with Meredith's National Media Group in an all-cash deal worth $42.18 per share, according to a joint statement. The combined company, Dotdash Meredith, is expected to be one of the biggest publishers in the U.S., the companies said. Meredith also publishes Allrecipes, Southern Living and Real Simple, while Dotdash is behind Investopedia, The Spruce, Verywell,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS