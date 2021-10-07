Allied Trustee Says Yucaipa Drained Funds After Ch. 11 Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (October 7, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A litigation trustee for long-bankrupt Allied Systems Holdings Inc.'s estate has sued two Yucaipa Cos. funds and dozens of investors, alleging in Delaware bankruptcy court that the funds failed to pay more than $132 million in judgments and tried to move $380 million out of reach. The suit seeks recoveries of the judgments as well as interest and penalties from Yucaipa American Alliance Fund I LP and a parallel Yucaipa fund and 39 Yucaipa investors — including 18 major pension funds — into which the Yucaipa funds allegedly transferred some $380 million as its risks estate claims mounted from Allied, dubbed...

