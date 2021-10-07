Michigan Jury Backs Pro Se Inventor In Mudflap Patent Trial

By Tiffany Hu (October 7, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A pro se inventor scored a victory in a long-running patent dispute against a Michigan trucking parts maker after a federal jury found that one of the company's mudflap products infringed his patented technology, although the jury refused to award triple damages or lost profits. Following a three-day trial in Michigan, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Tarun Surti — who represented himself at trial — for one out of two of Fleet Engineers Inc.'s products that Surti said infringed his patent for mudflaps that prevent spray from impairing drivers' vision. Surti had pushed for maximum damages, saying he...

