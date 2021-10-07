Prison Phone Co. Boxed Rival Out Of Pa. County, Suit Says

By Nadia Dreid (October 7, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- One of the country's biggest prison telephone service providers threatened to tie a Florida rival up in patent litigation if it refused to drop an unrelated patent suit against a Pennsylvania prison, according to a lawsuit that accuses the prison and telecom giant of collusion. The Florida company, Smart Communications, was in talks with York County Prison to handle some of its prisoner communications services, a matter that was previously the domain of Global Tel Link Corp, according to the suit filed Monday in a Pennsylvania federal court. At the same time, Smart Communications was wrapped up in patent litigation with the prison,...

