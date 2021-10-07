SXSW Wants Defense Against COVID Refund Class Action

By Ben Zigterman (October 7, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The organizers behind the annual South by Southwest festival are suing a Chubb unit, arguing that it is required to defend and indemnify them in a recently settled class action by customers seeking refunds for last year's event, scrubbed for the pandemic. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, came about a week after a Texas federal judge approved a preliminary settlement in the underlying lawsuit, which accused SXSW of breach of contract when it didn't provide refunds after the city of Austin canceled last year's event. In its suit seeking coverage for defense and settlement costs from Federal Insurance Co., SXSW told a...

