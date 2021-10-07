Grubhub Sues Kroger Over Home Delivery TM Beef

By Celeste Bott (October 7, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Grubhub on Wednesday asked an Illinois federal court to declare that its trademark logo doesn't infringe the mark for grocery giant Kroger Co.'s "Home Chef" meal delivery service, saying there's no likelihood of confusion between the two. Grubhub altered its own logo when it was acquired by JET Group earlier this year, essentially combining its mark with the JET House logo, an illustration of an orange house with white cutlery inside, according to its complaint. JET owns at least eight international trademark registrations with the World Intellectual Property Office for the JET House logo alone or for trademarks that include the...

