Zurich Unit Tells 9th Circ. That Coverage Suit Belongs In China

By Ben Zigterman (October 7, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Zurich Insurance Group unit asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court's dismissal of a fire coverage suit, arguing that the forum selection clause in its policy requires litigation to take place in China. Chinese company Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd. held a policy with Zurich China that listed American product developer JPaulJones LP as an additional insured, but the insurer declined to provide coverage for some fire claims involving JPJ's touchless vacuum, according to the suit. Zurich China said in its brief Wednesday that the district court correctly found that the policy's forum-selection clause is clear in requiring that disputes that can't...

