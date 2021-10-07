Ovintiv To Pay $19.5M To Settle Okla. Gas Royalties Row

By Clark Mindock (October 7, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Ovintiv Inc. agreed to pay $19.5 million to a class of Oklahoma property owners who alleged they were underpaid royalties for natural gas, according to court filings that describe the deal as the product of two years of negotiations. The class, led by landowner Mary Lansden Swafford, moved for final approval of the settlement in Oklahoma federal court on Wednesday, noting that no objections have been filed against the settlement and only nine out of tens of thousands of class members had indicated they plan to opt-out of the deal. Seven of those nine opt-outs are for a single company and...

