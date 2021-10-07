TD Bank Seeks Ax Of PE Firm's Cyber Scams Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 7, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- TD Bank NA has told a New Jersey federal court that it cannot be held liable for the nearly $300,000 that private equity firm Moore Capital Holdings LLC lost in a cyber fraud scheme, saying the bank followed "commercially reasonable security procedures" after a company employee gave confidential information to hackers. The financial institution called on the court Wednesday to throw out the Pennsylvania-based company's amended complaint over a series of fraudulent wire transfers on April 29, saying the business is improperly seeking to blame the bank for how its employee entered his credentials on a website designed to look like...

