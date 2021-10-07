Texas Panel Reviews $89M Eagle Ford Accounting Fraud Row

By Katie Buehler (October 7, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Repsol Oil and Gas sought to convince a San Antonio appeals court Thursday it's entitled to a new trial after getting hit with an $89 million judgment in an Eagle Ford Shale royalty fight, while a working interest owner argued for the damages figure to be higher. Working interest owners including Matrix Petroleum LLC urged a Fourth Court of Appeals panel to correct what they claim are multiple errors in a La Salle County District Court judgment issued in May 2018. Matrix, for example, claims the judge wrongly reduced a jury's September 2017 verdict awarding it nearly $100 million in damages against Repsol...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS