Commerce Slashes Indian Pipe Co.'s Tariffs Under Protest

By Alyssa Aquino (October 7, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce slashed Indian steel pipe anti-dumping tariffs that the U.S. Court of International Trade had ordered it to rework, with Commerce saying Thursday that it was complying with the order under protest. After CIT Judge Claire Kelly rapped Commerce in July, the department removed certain adjustments it made to Garg Tube Export LLP's and Garg Tube Ltd.'s reported costs and filled in missing supplier information with "neutral" available information, instead of adverse facts available, or AFA. The changes dropped the importers' — companies that Commerce collectively referred to as Garg Tube — anti-dumping duties from 11.83% to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS