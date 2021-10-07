Rice Fiberboard Maker Can Tap $30.1M Bankruptcy Loan

By Leslie Pappas (October 7, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A California rice fiberboard manufacturer got access to $7.2 million of a $30.1 million bankruptcy loan Thursday after a Delaware bankruptcy judge overruled objections from the Office of the U.S. Trustee about the rollup of prepetition debt. The debtor-in-possession loan from senior bondholders would provide $26 million in new money to help the Willows, California-based facility complete construction as it readies itself for a sale, Jennifer Marines of Morrison & Foerster LLP, an attorney for the debtor, said during a virtual hearing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. "Everyone has determined that a sale process would be...

