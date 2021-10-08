Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB's Lego, Warner Bros. Chip IP Rulings

By Khorri Atkinson (October 8, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board's mixed ruling invalidating parts of a FigureFun LLC's gaming patent challenged by Lego Group's U.S. unit and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc. The three-judge panel also denied a bid by Lego and Warner Bros. to undo the board's order, which also rejected their argument that a claim in another FigureFun patent covering a token for gaming a machine is unpatentable. U.S. Circuit Judges Timothy Dyk, Kathleen M. O'Malley and Todd Hughes, who heard oral arguments in the case on Monday, offered no explanation for their decision in Friday's order....

