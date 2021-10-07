Pa. Trucking Co. Sales Staff Say They Aren't OT-Exempt

By Matthew Santoni (October 7, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Logistics coordinators at a Pittsburgh-area trucking company should not fall under the "administrative exemption" for overtime pay under state and federal labor laws since they were primarily engaged in sales and weren't paid salaries, a class of workers told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. Ben Rood, representing the court-certified class of employees at Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based R&R Express Inc., said the company could not deny them overtime on the basis of being "administrative" workers because their primary duties — finding companies in need of transportation services and selling them those services through R&R — were part of the company's production process....

