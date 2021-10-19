Eversheds Sutherland Snags Chevron Atty As Energy Partner

By Clark Mindock (October 19, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has snagged a former Chevron in-house attorney to join the firm as an energy partner in its London office, where he will help the firm face complex changes in the sector in the coming years. Andrew Duckworth joined the firm earlier this month after working out of Chevron's Houston office, and told Law360 that his deep experience working in-house has positioned him to understand the inner workings and needs of clients as he transitions back into private practice. In particular, he said that helping clients across the globe as they look towards the fast-approaching energy transition is particularly exciting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS