Moderna Faces Skeptical Fed. Circ. On Threat To COVID Shot

By Christopher Cole (October 7, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A skeptical Federal Circuit panel questioned Thursday why Moderna only now is challenging the validity of patents used in the COVID-19 vaccine when it has been licensing the same technology for use in other vaccines for years. Moderna is challenging the validity of patents used in the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The high-stakes legal fight involves Arbutus Biopharma Corp.'s claims to owning the inventions of tiny lipid particles used to protect nucleic acids delivered to cells in vaccines, including Moderna's coronavirus shots. Moderna has previously licensed the technology from Arbutus for other vaccines but told the court it worries that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS