Baker Donelson Hires New International Trade Group Head

By Emily Sides (October 8, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson has tapped a Washington, D.C.-based former U.S. Department of Commerce official to lead its international trade and national security practice, while also bringing on an Atlanta-based attorney who has previously practiced law in Germany. The firm said Thursday that P. Lee Smith has taken the helm of its international trade and national security practice, which has about 20 attorneys. He steps into a leadership spot vacated in August by Alan Enslen, who joined Womble Bond Dickinson. Smith has joined the 24-lawyer D.C. office, according to a firm spokesperson. Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC also announced that Maximilian...

