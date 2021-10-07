RingCentral Tells 9th Circ. Zoom Can't Block Its Customers

By Hannah Albarazi (October 7, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based communications provider RingCentral urged a Ninth Circuit panel Thursday to reverse a California federal judge's refusal to stop Zoom from cutting off service to RingCentral's customers while the former business partners fight over trademarks and other legal disputes arising from their soured deal. The decision by Zoom Video Communications — which has been trying to sever its ties with RingCentral ever since demand for its video services boomed amid the COVID-19 pandemic — to block RingCentral's customers from accessing the Zoom service has put RingCentral in an "impossible bind," counsel for RingCentral told the panelists during a hearing Thursday. RingCentral's attorney, Andrew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS