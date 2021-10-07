Hyatt Regency's Virus Science Can't Revive Coverage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 7, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Hyatt Regency Seattle couldn't persuade a Washington federal judge to change her decision tossing a suit against a Zurich unit over pandemic-related losses, according to a decision Thursday that found the hotel owner's "newly discovered" evidence that COVID-19 is airborne wasn't enough to move the needle on the case. U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein on Thursday denied HT-Seattle Owner LLC's motion to amend the judgment as well as the hotel owner-operator's complaint against Zurich unit American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. The judge found that HT-Seattle's arguments about new evidence of "the evolved COVID-19 scientific landscape" weren't sufficiently compelling to...

