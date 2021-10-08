Ga. Hopes To Ride Int'l Mediation Popularity Wave

By Caroline Simson (October 8, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Georgia has become the first U.S. state to adopt legislation incorporating a United Nations model law on mediation, a measure that advocates say puts the Peach State in a good position to capitalize on a much-hoped-for increase in popularity for the dispute resolution mechanism. The Georgia Uniform Mediation Act, which went into effect on July 1, standardizes the mediation process and clarifies that the parties to a mediation are obligated to keep the proceedings confidential. It also strengthens requirements that mediators disclose possible conflicts of interest. Although other states have also adopted mediation acts, Georgia's legislation is unique because it incorporates...

