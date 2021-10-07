3 Firms Guide $200M Telecoms-Focused Blank-Check IPO

By McCord Pagan (October 7, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company IX Acquisition Corp., which is focused on industries like telecommunications and technology, said Thursday it raised $200 million in an initial public offering guided by Winston & Strawn LLP, Maples and Calder, and underwriters' counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. IX said in a statement it sold 20 million units at $10 each, and that its underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to another 3 million units, which could raise another $30 million. Each unit includes one share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant being eligible to buy another share at $11.50 each....

