1st Circ. Doubts Tribe Is Immune From Bankruptcy Stay

By Brian Dowling (October 7, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit judge pushed back Thursday on the argument that Native American tribes are exempt from the federal law barring suits against debtors once they file for bankruptcy. During oral arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra L. Lynch cast doubt on a lower court's finding that a Wisconsin tribe's payday lending business is immune from $173,000 in claims for allegedly hounding a Boston man for repayment after he sought Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection. Brian W. Coughlin's appeal argued that Congress took away tribes' sovereign immunity in the Bankruptcy Code when it listed "domestic" governments as within the law's reach. The tribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS