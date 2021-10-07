Reed Smith Nabs Benefits Lawyer From BakerHostetler

By Beverly Banks (October 7, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has added an experienced benefits lawyer from BakerHostetler to its team in New York, where he'll advise private equity firms and public companies on executive compensation, benefit plans and international transactions. Daniel McClain joined Reed Smith's global corporate group as a partner Sept. 27, after more than nine years based in BakerHostetler's Cleveland office, where he counseled and negotiated employers' benefits plans and executive compensation for corporate transactions. McClain told Law360 on Thursday that joining the 1,700-lawyer Reed Smith firm was particularly exciting since transactional work at the firm has been increasing. "It was just a great opportunity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS