Facebook Hit With UK Copyright Suit Over Fraudulent Ads

By Silvia Martelli (October 8, 2021, 2:29 PM BST) -- A small business owner has sued Facebook over scam adverts that the platform allegedly failed to block, a move her lawyers said could pave the way for similar cases against the social media giant. Seddons has sued the social media giant at the High Court on behalf of the owner of a small online clothing retailer. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Seddons Solicitors launched legal action against the social media giant at the High Court on Oct. 7 on behalf of the owner of a small online clothing retailer, RitaNoTiara Ltd. The law firm aims to prevent the platform from publishing fraudulent adverts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS