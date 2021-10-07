Energy Cos. Spar At FERC Over $1B Transmission Project

By Morgan Conley (October 7, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The developer of a proposed $1 billion transmission line told federal energy regulators Thursday that NextEra is obstructing the project by refusing to upgrade a circuit breaker, but NextEra countered that it can't be forced to foot the bill for improvements it won't benefit from. Avangrid, Inc. and its New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a brief that it should force NextEra Energy Resources LLC to upgrade a circuit breaker at one of its nuclear power facilities in New Hampshire. The upgrade would enable the NECEC project to hook up to the New...

