TD Bank Removes Overdraft Fee Claims To NJ District Court

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 7, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- TD Bank NA on Thursday removed a proposed class action over allegedly improper overdraft fees from New Jersey state court to federal court, citing the amount the suing customer is seeking and the different locations of the parties. The complaint by Kyle Burns meets the Class Action Fairness Act's $5 million amount-in-controversy minimum to justify a district court's jurisdiction for class actions, according to TD Bank's removal notice. The notice says the putative class members' claims "are aggregated to determine" the $5 million amount. The case likewise meets the requirements for conferring district court jurisdiction since Burns lives in New York state...

