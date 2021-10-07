Ousted EPA Advisory Board Member Claims Anti-Industry Bias

By Morgan Conley (October 7, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A former member of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advisory board launched a lawsuit Thursday alleging the Biden administration violated federal law when it dismissed the ranks of two key scientific advisory bodies to start fresh with newly appointed members. S. Stanley Young, who has a doctorate in statistics and was appointed to the Science Advisory Board in 2017 and 2020 and formerly worked as chief statistician for Eli Lilly's toxicology division, told a D.C. federal court in a new complaint that EPA Administrator Michael Regan's decision in March to send all the members of both the Science Advisory Board and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS