NY Atty Suspended 18 Months For Faking Judge's Signature

By Rick Archer (October 8, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A New York lawyer who forged the signature of a chief bankruptcy judge on a document she sent to a client has been suspended for 18 months by a state court, saying the penalty was mitigated by the "unique" facts of the case, including the fact no one gained from the forgery. The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division panel said in a ruling issued Thursday that while it agreed with bankruptcy and federal district court findings that Irene Costello's signing Southern District of New York Chief Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia Morris' name on a fake restraining order was serious misconduct, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS