Pa. Hotel Insurer Wrongly Excluded From Sex-Trafficking Suit

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 7, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel ruled Thursday that Nationwide Property and Casualty Co. was wrongly blocked from intervening in a suit accusing three hotel chains that it insured of turning a blind eye to sex trafficking of underaged girls. A woman identified only as A.H., who is suing the hotel companies alleging that she was trafficked in their hotels, lodged multiple counts of negligence against various Philadelphia hotels, saying they were aware of the sex trafficking but failing to respond properly. The insurer had asked to intervene in the suit, since it issued policies for Days Inn entities at 4200 Roosevelt — named...

