9th Circ. Says Breadth Of Wash. Law Doesn't Bar Deportation

By Grace Dixon (October 8, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit confirmed that a conviction under a state assault law criminalizing HIV transmission amounts to a federal "crime of violence" for the purposes of deporting a Salvadoran man who shot his friend, saying the key common ingredient is intent. Melvin Adiel Amaya, who was issued a deportation order after shooting a man five times in the abdomen, had argued that the Washington statute under which he was convicted was too broad to be compared to the federal standard for removable crimes of violence. Even though the statute defined assault, it also encompassed HIV transmission and poisoning and treated accomplices...

