Conn. Schools Tell 2nd Circ. Transgender Athlete Case Is Moot

By Ivan Moreno (October 8, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Connecticut schools urged the Second Circuit to uphold a lower court's decision backing the state's policy of allowing transgender students to compete in sports based on their gender identity, saying a challenge to the rule is moot because the two transgender girls at the center of the case have graduated. The four mothers who filed the Title IX lawsuit on behalf of their cisgender daughters — two of whom have also graduated — have not identified any other transgender girls who would potentially compete against the two remaining athletes seeking to overturn the policy, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and several...

