SelectQuote Investor Says Revenue Revelations Tanked Stock

By Charlie Innis (October 8, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Insurance distribution platform SelectQuote is facing a proposed class action by an investor who says the company reported inflated revenue and failed to show how a "known trend" of customers switching policies affected its finances when it went public last year. The investor, the West Palm Beach Police Pension Fund, filed the suit in New York federal court Thursday, saying when SelectQuote revealed in May and August that it had miscalculated revenue figures from policies sold in 2019 and 2020, the company's stock value plummeted. "As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market...

