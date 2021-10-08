Sens. Intro Bill Barring Warrantless Device Searches At Border

By James Arkin (October 8, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators announced new legislation this week that would require law enforcement to obtain a warrant before searching Americans' digital devices at the border. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., is titled the Protecting Data at the Border Act. It's intended to prevent law enforcement from taking advantage of an exception to warrant requirements by conducting searches of phones and laptops at the border without a warrant, according to a statement from the senators. "Traveling near the border shouldn't give the government a free pass to throw out our rights and thumb...

