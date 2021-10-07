Indian Conglomerate Sues In Del. To End Name Hijackings

By Jeff Montgomery (October 7, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- India-based multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. sued in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday to obtain orders barring bogus, like-named ventures from trading on the larger company's name in a widening scheme said to be linked to Russian internet servers. Attorneys for Reliance Industries Ltd., which counts at least 11 legitimate, Delaware-chartered entities in its global fleet, said the violations of the Delaware Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act were run through two companies with names matching Reliance affiliates. The alleged fakes were chartered through a southern Delaware address. The name hijackers were "likely incorporated and formed for the purposes of aiding and...

