NY Judge Dumps Challenge To Renewable Project Siting Regs

By Morgan Conley (October 8, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge dealt the final blow to a challenge of new regulations intended to accelerate the siting and development of renewable energy projects in the state, shutting down several New York towns and advocacy groups' claim the rules violate state environmental law. Albany County Supreme Court Justice Peter A. Lynch dismissed the suit brought by the New York towns of Copake, Cambria, Farmersville, Malone, Somerset and Yates, along with a coalition of bird conservation groups and several resident groups. Justice Lynch said Thursday that the newly formed New York Office of Renewable Energy Siting, or ORES, abided by...

