11th Circ. Rejects Legal Malpractice Claims Against Mintz

By Hailey Konnath (October 7, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court's toss of legal malpractice claims against Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC, ruling that the firm had no duty to advise a now-defunct diagnostic laboratory to stop paying processing and handling fees to physicians. The three-judge panel held that an Alabama federal court had properly rejected the claims brought by Atherotech's bankruptcy trustee, Thomas Reynolds. In his suit, Reynolds had alleged that Mintz didn't tell the lab to stop paying the fees and contributed to the lab's demise. The lower court was correct in finding that it was unclear, based...

