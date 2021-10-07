Biden To Restore Bears Ears, Two Other National Monuments

By Melissa Angell (October 7, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will restore Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah to the size they were before former President Donald Trump cut hundreds of thousands of acres from them, and will also restore the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument situated off the New England coast, the White House announced. Biden will sign three proclamations on Friday that restore protections for the three national monuments, reversing course from measures taken by Trump that tightened the borders of Bears Ears by around 85% and shrank Grand Staircase-Escalante by about half of its size. Commercial fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine monument — which Trump...

