Live Nation Denied Early Win In DMX Roadie's Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 8, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has rejected Live Nation Inc.'s effort to shut down a personal injury suit launched by an employee for rapper DMX who claims he fell at one of the company's venues, puncturing a lung and fracturing his spine, with the judge finding the argument that the man was a "trespasser" unpersuasive. U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou denied on Thursday the concert management company's request for summary judgment against Samir Annabi, a "runner" for DMX whose job included assessing amenities at the venues where performances would be held. Annabi's status as a trespasser versus an invitee is exactly the...

